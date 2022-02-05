Madison Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,331 Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,576 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1,688.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 447 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. 66.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Tench Coxe purchased 220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.39 per share, with a total value of $9,985,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

APAM stock opened at $41.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.29. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.11 and a fifty-two week high of $57.65.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.01. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 168.02% and a net margin of 27.70%. The company had revenue of $315.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.88%. This is a positive change from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.12%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on APAM shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “inline” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Artisan Partners Asset Management has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.43.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

