Madison Asset Management LLC Makes New $233,000 Investment in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 86.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 294 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 305 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 443 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

BX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Blackstone Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.40.

Shares of The Blackstone Group stock opened at $132.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.71 and a 1-year high of $149.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.30.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. This is a boost from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.56%.

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total value of $4,121,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.99, for a total transaction of $5,062,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,679,349 shares of company stock worth $465,569,373. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

