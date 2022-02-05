Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Shares Gap Down to $13.22

Shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.22, but opened at $12.50. Magnite shares last traded at $12.65, with a volume of 39,398 shares.

MGNI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Magnite from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Magnite from $30.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Macquarie decreased their price objective on Magnite from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magnite from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Magnite from $70.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.10.

The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 694.85 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.99 and a 200-day moving average of $23.74.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. Magnite had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 1.41%. The company had revenue of $131.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Rachel Lam bought 2,500 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.15 per share, for a total transaction of $40,375.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $364,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGNI. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Magnite by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 9,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Magnite by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 55,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Magnite by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Magnite by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Magnite by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

