MakiSwap Hits One Day Volume of $165,042.00 (MAKI)

MakiSwap (CURRENCY:MAKI) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 4th. One MakiSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0191 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular exchanges. MakiSwap has a market capitalization of $1.31 million and approximately $165,042.00 worth of MakiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MakiSwap has traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MakiSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002409 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.04 or 0.00053056 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,009.95 or 0.07246947 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00054814 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,468.58 or 0.99842463 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00053405 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00006619 BTC.

MakiSwap Profile

MakiSwap’s total supply is 96,576,637 coins and its circulating supply is 68,971,718 coins. MakiSwap’s official Twitter account is @makiswap

MakiSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MakiSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MakiSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MakiSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MakiSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MakiSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.