Maple Leaf Foods (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) Shares Down 0.2%

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (OTCMKTS:MLFNF)’s stock price fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $24.41 and last traded at $24.41. 326 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 5,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.45.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Maple Leaf Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$36.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$38.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$38.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Maple Leaf Foods has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.20.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.17.

Maple Leaf Foods, Inc engages in the production of protein food products. It operates through the Meat Protein Group and Plant Protein Group segments. The Meat Protein Group segment comprised of prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, and value-added fresh pork and poultry products. The Plant Protein Group segment is composed of refrigerated plant protein products, premium grain-based protein, and vegan cheese products.

