Martingale Asset Management L P Buys 87,564 Shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) by 102.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 173,089 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,564 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.22% of A10 Networks worth $2,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of A10 Networks by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 643,833 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,250,000 after purchasing an additional 12,499 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC bought a new position in A10 Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,681,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in A10 Networks by 150,070.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,017 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 15,007 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in A10 Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new position in A10 Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,055,000. 80.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Brian Becker sold 4,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $62,753.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 25,120 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $367,254.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 762,174 shares of company stock valued at $11,436,276. 23.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, BWS Financial raised their price target on shares of A10 Networks from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

NYSE:ATEN opened at $13.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.08. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.42 and a 52 week high of $19.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.41.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.10. A10 Networks had a net margin of 38.01% and a return on equity of 23.62%. The company had revenue of $70.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Analysts expect that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

