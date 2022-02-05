Martingale Asset Management L P Grows Holdings in National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC)

Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) by 55.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,077 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,750 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.20% of National HealthCare worth $2,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in National HealthCare by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,255,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,782,000 after purchasing an additional 33,227 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 1.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 752,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,626,000 after buying an additional 9,653 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 5.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 309,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,818,000 after buying an additional 15,519 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 0.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 252,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,643,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 7.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 144,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,068,000 after buying an additional 9,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of National HealthCare stock opened at $64.11 on Friday. National HealthCare Co. has a 12 month low of $62.50 and a 12 month high of $79.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $988.77 million, a PE ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.27.

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National HealthCare had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 14.31%. The company had revenue of $276.74 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from National HealthCare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. National HealthCare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.56%.

National HealthCare Profile

National HealthCare Corp. engages in the provision of nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities and homecare programs. It provides sub and post-acute nursing care, intermediate nursing care, rehabilitative care, senior living services and home health care services.

