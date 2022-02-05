Martingale Asset Management L P Grows Stake in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) by 29.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,427 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.17% of StoneX Group worth $2,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNEX. AltraVue Capital LLC grew its position in shares of StoneX Group by 143.3% during the 2nd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 568,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,477,000 after purchasing an additional 334,712 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 200,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,169,000 after acquiring an additional 62,671 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 667,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,501,000 after acquiring an additional 56,615 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 141,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,867,000 after acquiring an additional 39,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 262.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 50,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,091,000 after acquiring an additional 36,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of StoneX Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In other news, insider Abigail H. Perkins acquired 1,250 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.30 per share, with a total value of $74,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Diego Rotsztain bought 1,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $62.02 per share, with a total value of $75,292.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 18,341 shares of company stock worth $1,130,756 and have sold 24,832 shares worth $1,513,749. 15.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

StoneX Group stock opened at $66.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.69. StoneX Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.31 and a twelve month high of $72.34.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.95). The business had revenue of $390.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.20 million. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 0.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that StoneX Group Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About StoneX Group

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

