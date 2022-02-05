Martingale Asset Management L P Purchases 31,912 Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 267.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,832 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,912 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.07% of Verint Systems worth $1,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VRNT. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 8.0% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 98,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,439,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 5.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,362,302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,399,000 after acquiring an additional 76,247 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the second quarter valued at about $4,101,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 3.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,376,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,119,000 after acquiring an additional 78,878 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Verint Systems from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verint Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.33.

Verint Systems stock opened at $52.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Verint Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.46 and a 12 month high of $54.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -200.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.85.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.16. Verint Systems had a positive return on equity of 13.75% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The firm had revenue of $224.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 1,787 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.82, for a total transaction of $87,241.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Elan Moriah sold 2,045 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total value of $100,675.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,408 shares of company stock valued at $1,940,796. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

Featured Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.