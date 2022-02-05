Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 18,704 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Martingale Asset Management L P cut its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,704 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $2,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Snap-on in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Snap-on in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Snap-on in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Snap-on in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 86.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SNA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Snap-on from $240.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Snap-on from $289.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.40.

In other news, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 2,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.56, for a total transaction of $482,432.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,880 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $5,316,856.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,330 shares of company stock worth $7,124,162. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SNA opened at $213.70 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $213.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $183.10 and a one year high of $259.99. The company has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.23.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.10% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.84 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

