Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Acquires 425 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 416.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 527 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VUG. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 81.2% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,633,000 after acquiring an additional 5,677 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 105.1% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 4,394 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 37,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,825,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 78,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,497,000 after acquiring an additional 6,229 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,430,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,777,831,000 after acquiring an additional 94,816 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $287.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $306.02 and a 200-day moving average of $305.13. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $239.41 and a 1-year high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

