Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Cuts Holdings in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV decreased its stake in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,908 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,626 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in F.N.B. by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,249 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in F.N.B. during the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in F.N.B. by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC purchased a new stake in F.N.B. during the 3rd quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in F.N.B. during the 3rd quarter worth about $125,000. Institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on F.N.B. from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on F.N.B. from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, F.N.B. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.66.

Shares of NYSE FNB opened at $13.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. F.N.B. Co. has a 52-week low of $10.51 and a 52-week high of $14.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.05.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The firm had revenue of $302.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.70 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 30.30%. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.02%.

F.N.B. Profile

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.