Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Decreases Stock Holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV reduced its holdings in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Markel were worth $651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Markel by 109.1% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Markel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Markel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Markel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in Markel by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 84 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Markel alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MKL shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Boenning Scattergood lowered Markel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Markel from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Markel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,443.33.

In other Markel news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 25 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,251.30 per share, for a total transaction of $31,282.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKL opened at $1,260.61 on Friday. Markel Co. has a 52 week low of $1,062.11 and a 52 week high of $1,343.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,232.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,249.44.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $17.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.93 by $1.90. Markel had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 19.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $15.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 58.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Markel Profile

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.