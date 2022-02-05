Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Grows Stock Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,674 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,167 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 135.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 180.0% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 3,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 1,128.8% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,806 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 9,008 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $15.83 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $17.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.24.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.11). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 30.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.59%.

In related news, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 17,511 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $303,815.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rajeev Syal sold 67,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $1,088,607.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,421 shares of company stock worth $1,656,825 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

HBAN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.69.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

Read More: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.