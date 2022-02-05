Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $513,000 Position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,166 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV owned approximately 0.05% of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EWH. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 221.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,608,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485,877 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 1,097.3% in the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 2,388,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189,126 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 170.1% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,045,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,275 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 101.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,360,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,360,000 after purchasing an additional 684,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 10,291.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 295,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,998,000 after acquiring an additional 292,493 shares in the last quarter. 64.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EWH stock opened at $24.07 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.54 and a 200-day moving average of $24.52. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a 12-month low of $22.74 and a 12-month high of $28.17.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

