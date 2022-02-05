Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Purchases 416 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,075 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 145.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 425,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,408,000 after buying an additional 22,540 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,502,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 232,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,751,000 after buying an additional 11,721 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 19.2% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

VV opened at $207.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $213.66 and a 200 day moving average of $210.86. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.17 and a fifty-two week high of $222.59.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

See Also: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.