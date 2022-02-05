Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by GM Advisory Group Inc.

GM Advisory Group Inc. decreased its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,421 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 6.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,189,784 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $413,670,000 after acquiring an additional 67,090 shares during the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 543.6% during the third quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 192,451 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $66,912,000 after acquiring an additional 162,551 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.3% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 40,773 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,176,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 38.4% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 20.6% during the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 59,312 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,622,000 after buying an additional 10,117 shares during the period. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MA. Barclays reduced their target price on Mastercard from $455.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.24.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $382.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $375.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.63, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.29. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $306.00 and a one year high of $401.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $356.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $355.17.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 122.90% and a net margin of 46.00%. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. Analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.37%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 30th that permits the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Mastercard news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $3,947,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.48, for a total value of $31,345,613.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 662,938 shares of company stock valued at $220,493,126. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

