Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Shares Gap Down to $8.72

Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.72, but opened at $8.12. Matterport shares last traded at $8.76, with a volume of 52,156 shares.

Several research analysts have commented on MTTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Matterport in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Matterport from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Matterport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Matterport from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Matterport presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.48.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $27.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.20 million. Equities analysts predict that Matterport Inc will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MTTR. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Matterport during the 3rd quarter worth $373,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Matterport during the 3rd quarter worth $2,005,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Matterport during the 3rd quarter worth $331,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Matterport during the 3rd quarter worth $633,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Matterport during the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.56% of the company’s stock.

About Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR)

Matterport Inc is a spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world. Matterport Inc, formerly known as Gores Holdings VI, is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.

