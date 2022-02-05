Maxcoin Price Tops $0.0070 on Exchanges (MAX)

Maxcoin (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 5th. Maxcoin has a total market capitalization of $433,040.75 and $68.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maxcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Maxcoin has traded down 25.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41,436.65 or 0.99953277 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.30 or 0.00075507 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $104.09 or 0.00251093 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67.28 or 0.00162292 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.37 or 0.00336198 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00013668 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00007153 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001180 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001354 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001474 BTC.

Maxcoin Profile

Maxcoin (MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Maxcoin’s official website is www.maxcoinproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Maxcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maxcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maxcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

