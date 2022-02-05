MCS Services Limited (ASX:MSG) Insider Acquires A$111,600.00 in Stock

MCS Services Limited (ASX:MSG) insider Paul Simmons acquired 1,800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of A$111,600.00 ($79,148.94).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.54, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.51.
MCS Services Company Profile
