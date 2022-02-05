Medexus Pharmaceuticals (CVE:MDP) Shares Down 4.9%

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CVE:MDP)’s share price dropped 4.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$7.70 and last traded at C$7.75. Approximately 40,981 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 68,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.15.

Separately, dropped their price objective on shares of Medexus Pharmaceuticals from C$3.20 to C$3.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,174.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$7.75 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$148.54 million and a P/E ratio of -4.28.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and the United States. The company's primary products are Rasuvo and Metoject, a formulation of methotrexate designed to treat rheumatoid arthritis and other auto-immune diseases; IXINITY, an intravenous recombinant factor IX therapeutic for use in patients 12 years of age or older with Hemophilia B; and Rupall, which is indicated for the treatment of seasonal allergic rhinitis, perennial allergic rhinitis, and chronic spontaneous urticaria in patients 2 years of age and older.

