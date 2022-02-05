Meggitt (LON:MGGT) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $717.82

Shares of Meggitt PLC (LON:MGGT) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 717.82 ($9.65) and traded as high as GBX 750 ($10.08). Meggitt shares last traded at GBX 749 ($10.07), with a volume of 6,765,652 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MGGT shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($10.08) price target on shares of Meggitt in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.76) price target on shares of Meggitt in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.76) price target on shares of Meggitt in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meggitt currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 695 ($9.34).

The firm has a market capitalization of £5.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 99.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 740.10 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 717.82.

In related news, insider Tony Wood sold 52,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 741 ($9.96), for a total transaction of £392,611.44 ($527,845.44).

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.

