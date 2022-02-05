MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) in a research note issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 122.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.96.

Get MEI Pharma alerts:

Shares of MEIP stock opened at $1.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $202.90 million, a P/E ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.68. MEI Pharma has a 12-month low of $1.68 and a 12-month high of $4.58.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). The business had revenue of $13.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.98 million. MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 100.10% and a negative net margin of 172.03%. Equities research analysts anticipate that MEI Pharma will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its stake in MEI Pharma by 9.7% during the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 6,995,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,938,000 after acquiring an additional 616,772 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in MEI Pharma by 270.4% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,360,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723,275 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in MEI Pharma by 5.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,871,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,334,000 after acquiring an additional 101,586 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP increased its stake in MEI Pharma by 186.5% during the second quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 1,828,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MEI Pharma by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,694,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,677,000 after acquiring an additional 31,961 shares during the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MEI Pharma Company Profile

MEI Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the clinical development of therapies for cancer. Its drug candidates include Pracinostat, an oral HDAC inhibitor that is being developed in combination with azacitidine for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

Read More: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for MEI Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEI Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.