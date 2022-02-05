Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Acquires 2,999 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 24.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,999 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 390.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Tobam increased its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 237.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 1,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.70% of the company’s stock.
NYSE IPG opened at $36.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.49. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.96 and a 12-month high of $39.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.04.
Interpublic Group of Companies Profile
Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).
