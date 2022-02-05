Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,274 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of O. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Realty Income by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 69,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,620,000 after buying an additional 11,895 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Realty Income by 90.5% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 446,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,820,000 after buying an additional 212,275 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Realty Income by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 44,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,970,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Realty Income by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Realty Income by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

O has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Realty Income from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Scotiabank downgraded Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Realty Income currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

Shares of O stock opened at $68.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.12, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.31 and its 200 day moving average is $69.90. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $58.27 and a twelve month high of $74.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The business also recently announced a feb 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.2465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 234.92%.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

