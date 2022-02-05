Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Decreases Stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Crown were worth $868,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 34,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its position in Crown by 3.2% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 40,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA raised its stake in shares of Crown by 2.0% during the third quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 61,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 341.4% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 80,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,258,000 after purchasing an additional 62,488 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in Crown by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 90,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,230,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

CCK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Crown from $138.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Crown from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Crown in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.43.

Shares of NYSE:CCK opened at $113.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.83. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.99 and a fifty-two week high of $118.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Crown announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 22.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

