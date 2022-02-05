Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Sells 2,323 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,148 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,323 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,538,497 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,627,145,000 after purchasing an additional 423,203 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,706,901 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,943,342,000 after purchasing an additional 389,676 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,011,157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,235,588,000 after purchasing an additional 539,878 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,919,547 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $460,885,000 after purchasing an additional 234,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 4,156,988 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $390,133,000 after purchasing an additional 132,443 shares during the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $135.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.13.

LYB opened at $100.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.41. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $84.17 and a 1-year high of $118.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.40.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.34). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 56.72% and a net margin of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $12.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is presently 27.00%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

