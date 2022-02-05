Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Trims Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,288 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 32.8% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 78.2% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 221 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 1.0% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 11,121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 4.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,463 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of The West boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 0.9% during the third quarter. Bank of The West now owns 13,119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider James Redgie Probst sold 16,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.10, for a total value of $1,965,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Quanta Services stock opened at $99.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.97. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.90 and a 12 month high of $124.69. The company has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 1.14.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. This is a boost from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 7.35%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PWR shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $120.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.73.

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

