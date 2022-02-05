Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys New Holdings in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,796 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 17.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,952,556 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $30,854,000 after purchasing an additional 428,676 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $1,472,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,589,964 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $16,615,000 after acquiring an additional 130,940 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 121.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 195,643 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 107,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 287,599 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 71,973 shares in the last quarter. 6.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DNP stock opened at $11.03 on Friday. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $11.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.81.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.07%.

About DNP Select Income Fund

DNP Select Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objectives are current income, long-term growth of income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in a portfolio of equity and fixed income securities of companies in the public utilities industry. DNP Select Income Fund was founded on January 21, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

