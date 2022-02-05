Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Lowers Holdings in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,241 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GNW. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Genworth Financial by 15.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,034,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,736,000 after acquiring an additional 7,093,259 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Genworth Financial by 143.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,387,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,412,000 after acquiring an additional 6,702,978 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Genworth Financial by 1,107.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,441,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,156,786 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Genworth Financial by 16.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,749,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,922,000 after acquiring an additional 2,897,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Genworth Financial by 466.0% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,444,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,916,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835,703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Genworth Financial stock opened at $3.95 on Friday. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.92 and a 52-week high of $4.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.06 and a 200 day moving average of $3.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.00.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 5.01%.

In other Genworth Financial news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total transaction of $657,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Genworth Financial, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of insurance, wealth management, investment and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products predominantly insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

