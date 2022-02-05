Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Makes New Investment in Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 42,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Surgalign by 260.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,318,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,003,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119,256 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Surgalign in the second quarter worth $79,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Surgalign by 1,422.1% in the second quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 2,353,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198,934 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Surgalign by 239.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,023,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Surgalign by 44.6% during the third quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 60,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 18,734 shares during the last quarter. 32.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SRGA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Surgalign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Surgalign from $3.00 to $2.25 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.55.

NASDAQ SRGA opened at $0.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $90.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 2.05. Surgalign Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $3.27.

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $20.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.55 million. Surgalign had a negative net margin of 146.88% and a negative return on equity of 128.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Surgalign Holdings, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Surgalign Holdings, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing biologic metal and synthetic implants. Its products portfolio include cervical fixation, The Streamline (TL) fixation, motion preservation, orthobiologics, cervical inter-body fusion, TL IBF, and SI joint fusion.

