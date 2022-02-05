Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) from a strong sell rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $14.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Mercer International Inc. owns and operates a diverse pulp and paper business in the southern German states of Saxony and Thuringia, in the former East Germany. The Company operates it’s pulp business primarily through its subsidiaries, Spezialpapierfabrik Blankenstein GmbH and Zellstof-und Papierfabrik Rosenthal GmbH & Co. KG , and conducts its paper business through another subsidiary, Dresden Papier GmbH. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet raised Mercer International from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Mercer International from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. TD Securities cut their target price on Mercer International from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered Mercer International from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $12.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised Mercer International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mercer International has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.80.

Shares of MERC opened at $12.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.38. Mercer International has a twelve month low of $9.51 and a twelve month high of $18.14. The stock has a market cap of $814.25 million, a PE ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

In related news, major shareholder Peter R. Kellogg purchased 37,140 shares of Mercer International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.47 per share, for a total transaction of $388,855.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Eric Xavier Heine sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.43, for a total value of $27,347.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,900 shares of company stock valued at $70,027 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MERC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercer International during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Mercer International in the second quarter worth about $83,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Mercer International by 75.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,881 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Mercer International in the second quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Mercer International in the third quarter worth about $286,000. 73.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mercer International Company Profile

Mercer International, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of pulp. It operates through Pulp and Wood Products segments. The Pulp segment consists of the manufacture, sales, and distribution of NBSK pulp, electricity, and other by-products at three pulp mills. The Wood Products segment involves in manufacture, sales, and distribution of lumber, electricity and other wood residuals at the Friesau Facility.

