Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) CFO Glen William Herrick Sells 15,145 Shares

Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) CFO Glen William Herrick sold 15,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.62, for a total value of $902,944.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

CASH opened at $58.26 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.02 and a 200-day moving average of $56.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.84. Meta Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.67 and a 12-month high of $65.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The savings and loans company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $1.23. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 28.68%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.60%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 441.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,980 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 215,700.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,158 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group in the second quarter worth $178,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group in the second quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group in the third quarter worth $215,000. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CASH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on Meta Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Meta Financial Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services and Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

