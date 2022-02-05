Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) CFO Glen William Herrick Sells 15,145 Shares

Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) CFO Glen William Herrick sold 15,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.62, for a total value of $902,944.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
CASH opened at $58.26 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.02 and a 200-day moving average of $56.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.84. Meta Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.67 and a 12-month high of $65.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The savings and loans company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $1.23. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 28.68%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 441.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,980 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 215,700.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,158 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group in the second quarter worth $178,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group in the second quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group in the third quarter worth $215,000. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CASH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on Meta Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Meta Financial Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.
Meta Financial Group Company Profile
Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services and Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.
