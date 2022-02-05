Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target Cut to $280.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at UBS Group from $400.00 to $280.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the social networking company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.10% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on FB. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $445.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $395.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $345.53.

FB opened at $237.09 on Thursday. Meta Platforms has a fifty-two week low of $230.11 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $659.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $322.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $340.30.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Meta Platforms will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.10, for a total transaction of $26,367,030.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.46, for a total transaction of $39,307.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,894 shares of company stock valued at $34,769,399 in the last 90 days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,196,339 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,057,589,000 after acquiring an additional 319,155 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,286,895 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $15,709,316,000 after acquiring an additional 173,316 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.7% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 40,419,248 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,717,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,439 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,676,595 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,427,580,000 after acquiring an additional 865,909 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,825,288 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,746,674,000 after acquiring an additional 480,834 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

