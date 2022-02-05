Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) PT Lowered to $300.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) had its target price lowered by Rosenblatt Securities from $400.00 to $300.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 26.53% from the stock’s previous close.

FB has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $430.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $345.53.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $237.09 on Thursday. Meta Platforms has a 52 week low of $230.11 and a 52 week high of $384.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $322.26 and its 200 day moving average is $340.30. The company has a market cap of $659.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.28.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total transaction of $474,335.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.10, for a total value of $26,367,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,894 shares of company stock worth $34,769,399 in the last 90 days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Amundi purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth $1,797,555,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 664.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,442,933 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,544,853,000 after buying an additional 3,861,530 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 112.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 314,133 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $106,614,000 after buying an additional 2,776,356 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 53.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,590,677 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,576,200,000 after buying an additional 2,639,529 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $632,708,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

