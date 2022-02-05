Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) Rating Lowered to Outperform at Raymond James

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) was downgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $340.00 price objective on the social networking company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $410.00. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 43.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 price target on Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $430.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Barclays cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $345.53.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $237.09 on Thursday. Meta Platforms has a fifty-two week low of $230.11 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $659.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $322.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $340.30.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The business had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.46, for a total value of $39,307.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total value of $526,675.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,894 shares of company stock worth $34,769,399 over the last quarter. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FB. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $436,000. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 12,883 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,333,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC now owns 21,944 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,381,000 after buying an additional 4,290 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 346.7% during the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,989 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,395,000 after buying an additional 17,066 shares during the period. Finally, Heron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

