Methanex Co. Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.35 Per Share (TSE:MX)

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) – Raymond James cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Methanex in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.35 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.05. Raymond James currently has a “Hold” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Methanex’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.07 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.62 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.62 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.61 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.17 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.72 EPS.

Get Methanex alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MX. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Methanex to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$55.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$44.00 price target on shares of Methanex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$67.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$60.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$57.18.

TSE MX opened at C$61.97 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$54.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$51.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.83, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.17. Methanex has a one year low of C$37.85 and a one year high of C$65.22. The firm has a market cap of C$4.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.158 per share. This is a positive change from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Methanex’s payout ratio is presently 7.92%.

In other Methanex news, Director Alejandro Larrive sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.91, for a total transaction of C$152,736.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$652,946.40.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

Featured Article: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.