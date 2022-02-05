MetLife (NYSE:MET) Hits New 52-Week High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $69.61 and last traded at $68.96, with a volume of 42697 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.53.

The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.70. MetLife had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The company had revenue of $20.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.63%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of MetLife from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.47.

In other MetLife news, CEO Michel Khalaf sold 42,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total value of $2,596,513.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,182,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,579,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123,446 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of MetLife by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,040,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,216,857,000 after buying an additional 235,443 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of MetLife by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,975,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $798,819,000 after buying an additional 1,003,429 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of MetLife by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,007,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $617,754,000 after buying an additional 187,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of MetLife by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,236,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $508,410,000 after buying an additional 444,449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.66. The firm has a market cap of $58.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.18.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

