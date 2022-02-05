Michael Rice Sells 16,666 Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CEO Michael Rice sold 16,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $498,313.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Michael Rice also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

On Wednesday, January 12th, Michael Rice sold 16,666 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.72, for a total transaction of $528,645.52.

On Monday, January 10th, Michael Rice sold 16,666 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total transaction of $513,812.78.

On Wednesday, December 29th, Michael Rice sold 928 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total transaction of $36,535.36.

On Monday, December 13th, Michael Rice sold 16,666 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total transaction of $563,644.12.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Michael Rice sold 16,666 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $546,644.80.

On Thursday, December 9th, Michael Rice sold 11,464 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total transaction of $402,959.60.

On Tuesday, December 7th, Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.52, for a total transaction of $418,555.72.

Shares of BLFS opened at $27.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.69 and a 200-day moving average of $42.83. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $25.30 and a one year high of $60.67. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 276.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.82.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.21). BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 4.87% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $33.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.65 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. Analysts expect that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BLFS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,262 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,044 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 8,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,557 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.