Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. decreased its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,219 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,219 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $678,800,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 214.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,689,965 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $993,414,000 after buying an additional 7,966,929 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 564.4% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,203,780 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $357,237,000 after buying an additional 3,571,088 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 40,391,375 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,138,904,000 after buying an additional 3,492,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $171,935,000. 77.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho increased their target price on Micron Technology from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. New Street Research started coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Micron Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.93.

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $81.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.71. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.67 and a 52 week high of $98.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.19.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 24.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.17%.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $681,347.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 100,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.16, for a total value of $9,716,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 240,407 shares of company stock worth $22,948,161. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

