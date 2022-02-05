Mina (MINA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.07 Billion

Mina (CURRENCY:MINA) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. Mina has a market cap of $1.07 billion and approximately $57.60 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mina coin can currently be purchased for about $2.90 or 0.00006998 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Mina has traded 25% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002412 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.34 or 0.00051450 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,005.62 or 0.07245611 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00053782 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,580.55 or 1.00237643 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.01 or 0.00053061 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00006582 BTC.

Mina Coin Profile

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 369,484,046 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

Buying and Selling Mina

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

