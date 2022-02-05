Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.08 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) will post $33.08 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Mitek Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $32.23 million and the highest is $34.01 million. Mitek Systems reported sales of $28.77 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mitek Systems will report full year sales of $139.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $136.02 million to $141.69 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $157.77 million, with estimates ranging from $154.54 million to $161.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Mitek Systems.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $32.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.53 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.10.

Shares of MITK traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.74. 283,979 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,895. Mitek Systems has a 52-week low of $13.52 and a 52-week high of $23.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.60. The firm has a market cap of $696.27 million, a P/E ratio of 74.96 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 5.20 and a current ratio of 5.20.

In other Mitek Systems news, Director William K. Aulet sold 7,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total value of $136,720.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Scipio Maximus Carnecchia sold 25,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total value of $420,207.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,587 shares of company stock valued at $769,505. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 4.3% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Mitek Systems by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,175 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Mitek Systems by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 83,284 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Mitek Systems by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 51,307 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Mitek Systems by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,493 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

Mitek Systems Company Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc engages in the innovation of mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Its products include Mobile Deposit, Mobile Verify, Mobile Fill, Mobile Docs, A2iA CheckReader, A2iA XE, A2iA DocumentReader, A2iA TextReader, and ICAR ID_CLOUD. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

