Mizuho Trims Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) Target Price to $425.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) had its price objective decreased by Mizuho from $450.00 to $425.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Meta Platforms from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $284.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised Meta Platforms from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $345.53.

FB opened at $237.09 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $322.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $340.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $659.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.28. Meta Platforms has a 12 month low of $230.11 and a 12 month high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.46, for a total value of $39,307.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.10, for a total value of $26,367,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 101,894 shares of company stock worth $34,769,399. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FB. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 65.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

