Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Modine Manufacturing from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Modine Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of MOD traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.29. 362,644 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,327. Modine Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $8.60 and a 52 week high of $18.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.98. The company has a market capitalization of $533.58 million, a P/E ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 2.55.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.08. Modine Manufacturing had a positive return on equity of 18.25% and a negative net margin of 10.54%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Modine Manufacturing will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOD. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Front Street Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the third quarter worth $41,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Modine Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at $113,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Modine Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,958 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2,869 shares during the last quarter. 87.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

Modine Manufacturing Co engages in provision of thermal management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Heavy-Duty Equipment(HDE), Automotive, Commercial and Industrial Solutions (CIS), and Building HVAC Systems (BHVAC). The HDE segment provides powertrain and engine cooling products, including, but not limited to, radiators, charge air coolers, condensers, oil coolers, EGR coolers, fuel coolers, electronics cooling packages, and battery thermal management systems to OEMs in the commercial vehicle, off-highway, and automotive and light vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia.

