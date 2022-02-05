Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hello Group Inc. provides mobile social and entertainment platform primarily in China. Hello Group Inc., formerly known as Momo Inc., is based in BEIJING. “

Separately, Citigroup lowered Momo from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $18.00 to $13.60 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Momo currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.98.

Shares of NASDAQ MOMO opened at $9.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Momo has a one year low of $8.17 and a one year high of $20.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.35.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The information services provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $2.40. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Momo had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Momo will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MOMO. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Momo by 125.1% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Momo by 93.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Momo during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Momo during the second quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Momo by 23.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,481 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the period. 47.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Momo

Hello Group, Inc operates as a mobile-based social networking platform. The platform includes Momo mobile application and related features, functionalities, tools and services that are provided to users, customers and platform partners. It offerings includes live video, value added and mobile game services.

