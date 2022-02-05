Monero Classic (XMC) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $24,497.00

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 5th. One Monero Classic coin can currently be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000529 BTC on popular exchanges. Monero Classic has a market capitalization of $4.21 million and approximately $24,497.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Monero Classic has traded up 11.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $166.14 or 0.00400538 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000122 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000250 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Monero Classic

XMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. Monero Classic’s official website is monero-classic.org . The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

Monero Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

