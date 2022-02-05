Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its stake in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,120 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,370 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.14% of Monro worth $2,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Monro by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,893 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Monro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $249,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Monro during the second quarter worth about $254,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Monro during the second quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Monro by 6.1% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,559 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period.

NASDAQ MNRO opened at $45.04 on Friday. Monro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.56 and a 52 week high of $72.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.81.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.03). Monro had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $341.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Monro’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Monro, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. Monro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.45%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MNRO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Monro from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Monro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

In related news, CEO Michael T. Broderick acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.45 per share, for a total transaction of $151,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provides automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names: Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

