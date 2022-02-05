Morgan Stanley Increases Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Price Target to $43.00

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 33.62% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.63.

NYSE:HWM opened at $32.18 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.63. Howmet Aerospace has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $36.03. The stock has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.51 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 5.83%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 2,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total transaction of $65,827.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Optimal Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,934,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 10,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 35,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

