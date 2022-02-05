Morgan Stanley Lowers Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Price Target to $92.00

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $111.00 to $92.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on BPMC. TheStreet lowered shares of Blueprint Medicines from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blueprint Medicines from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Blueprint Medicines from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $134.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blueprint Medicines has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $114.58.

Shares of BPMC opened at $78.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.54 and its 200-day moving average is $96.04. Blueprint Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $66.29 and a fifty-two week high of $117.86.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider L. Becker Hewes sold 729 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total transaction of $84,192.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 30,000 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total transaction of $3,435,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 37,458 shares of company stock valued at $4,176,892 in the last quarter. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter worth $1,533,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter worth about $3,117,000. NBW Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 29,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,189,000 after buying an additional 2,578 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 400,273 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,873,000 after buying an additional 84,615 shares during the last quarter.

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

