Morgan Stanley Trims Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Target Price to $58.00

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $58.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, Argus upped their target price on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edison International has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.86.

EIX opened at $61.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.68. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $53.92 and a fifty-two week high of $68.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.07). Edison International had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 6.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 139.30%.

In other news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total value of $197,036.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in Edison International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Edison International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Edison International by 70.7% during the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Edison International during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Edison International by 46.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

